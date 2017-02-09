Photos: South Carolina vs. Auburn

South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) pressures Auburn's Katie Frerking (13) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) block as Auburn's Katie Frerking (13) tries to shoot during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots over Auburn's Jessica Jones (23) and Auburn's Brandy Montgomery (10) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) shoots during the first half of action against Auburn in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) pull down a rebound over Auburn's Katie Frerking (13) and Auburn's Erica Sanders (3) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) looks to shoot as Auburn's Katie Frerking (13) and Auburn's Jazmine Jones (15) block during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) pressures Auburn's Janiah McKay (33) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Former Gamecock player Khadijah Sessions works with the SEC Network crew as her former team takes on Auburn in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) pulls down a rebound while Auburn's Jessica Jones (23) pressures during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. February 9, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com