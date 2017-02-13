USC Women's Basketball

February 13, 2017 4:00 PM

Watch USC’s Alaina Coates hit from half court ... sitting down

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina women’s basketball forward Alaina Coates has attempted exactly zero 3-point shots in her time as a Gamecock.

Maybe she might want to try.

The USC senior lobbed in a halfcourt shot while sitting down at a shootaround before Modnay night’s game at No. 1 UConn. Someone was shooting video of it and it got posted to the team’s Twitter account.

Coates was an honorable mention All-American last season and is averaging 14 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

