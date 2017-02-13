Photos: South Carolina vs. UConn

Connecticut Huskies guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) drives the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Allisha Gray (10) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates, center, pulls down a rebound between Connecticut's Napheesa Collier and Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut’s Gabby Williams, left, and South Carolina’s Allisha Gray, right, go for a loose rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut Huskies guard Gabby Williams (15) shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Connecticut Huskies guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) and South Carolina Gamecocks center Alaina Coates (41) battle for the ball in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Connecticut Huskies guard Gabby Williams (15) drives the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks center Alaina Coates (41) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Connecticut Huskies guard/forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) talks to her teammate during a break in the action against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
