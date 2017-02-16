USC Women's Basketball

February 16, 2017 9:04 PM

Gamecocks hammer Vandy, enter final stretch

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

They needed an easy game after the last one.

And before the next three.

Sixth-ranked South Carolina bludgeoned Vanderbilt 82-51 Thursday to begin its end-of-season run toward a fourth straight SEC regular-season championship. The Gamecocks (22-3, 12-1 SEC) ended the evening tied with Mississippi State for first, with each facing a tough three-game stretch to end the year.

Five players scored in double figures, led by Kaela Davis and Alaina Coates with 15 points apiece.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

Related content

USC Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

View more video

Sports Videos