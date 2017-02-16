Gamecocks hammer Vandy, enter final stretch

They needed an easy game after the last one.
And before the next three.
Sixth-ranked South Carolina bludgeoned Vanderbilt 82-51 Thursday to begin its end-of-season run toward a fourth straight SEC regular-season championship. The Gamecocks (22-3, 12-1 SEC) ended the evening tied with Mississippi State for first, with each facing a tough three-game stretch to end the year.
Five players scored in double figures, led by Kaela Davis and Alaina Coates with 15 points apiece.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
