Coates out for Texas A&M

South Carolina was down a woman before the game started.
Senior center Alaina Coates will sit out Thursday’s game at Texas A&M after spraining her right ankle against Missouri, a team spokesperson confirmed. She is day-to-day.
The Gamecocks dressed 10 players. They normally rotate nine players on an 11-woman roster.
Coates fouled out with two points against the Tigers, and the ankle didn’t appear to be anything serious at the time. It flared up in practice this week.
The second-leading scorer and leading rebounder for the Gamecocks, Coates affects every game plan for every game. There’s not a good way to handle a player as big and strong as her in the paint.
Without her, USC was down to power forward A’ja Wilson and freshman forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to patrol the lane. Guard Kaela Davis can play the spot if need be.
USC needs to win and have Mississippi State lose to have a chance at winning a fourth straight SEC regular-season championship.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 7 USC (22-4, 12-2 SEC) at Texas A&M (19-8, 9-5)
When: 9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
