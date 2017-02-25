USC women have second chance at first place

South Carolina owes Kentucky. Had the Wildcats not beaten Mississippi State on Thursday, USC would still be looking up at the Bulldogs, despite their out-of-nowhere thrashing of Texas A&M.
The No. 7 Gamecocks haven’t forgotten. They’ll pay up.
After Sunday.
“I was a Big Blue Nation fan (Thursday night). But, I think it’s back on,” coach Dawn Staley said. “The rival cap is back on.”
USC can clinch its fourth consecutive SEC regular-season championship on Sunday with a win over No. 22 Kentucky, no matter what Mississippi State does. That would come with the No. 1 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament, a tiebreaker USC earned with a head-to-head victory over the Bulldogs.
The Gamecocks need to beat Kentucky to claim a prize Kentucky helped them get. They need to defeat Makayla Epps, the best player on a longtime nemesis, after Epps’ putback against Mississippi State put USC in position for the title.
If Alanis Morissette really knew irony, this would have been the first verse in her hit song.
“I think when you’re put in a position where you didn’t control your own destiny, you get a little bit of help, you take care of business on the road, I think it speaks volumes to the resiliency of our basketball team,” Staley said. “No one hung their heads, we knew what we had to do, and we needed a little bit of help from somebody else, and we got it.”
Only Tennessee (1998-04) has won four or more consecutive league championships. USC has the past three. The Gamecocks want that piece of history to go along with all of the other history they’ve claimed the past four years, and also use it to potentially spring past Mississippi State for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament – although that will likely come down to the SEC Tournament.
Still, it’s all set up for USC. The Gamecocks get Kentucky at home, on Senior Day. The SEC Tournament is basically home-court advantage for them, being played in Greenville. While they’re a No. 2 seed in the NCAA’s eyes at present, winning their last four, which may include another victory over Mississippi State, would likely vault them to a No. 1 spot.
“Obviously, we’re both playing for something (Sunday),” Staley said. “It should be a knockout, drag-out.”
Alaina Coates, who sat out the Texas A&M game with a sprained right ankle, is questionable, although Staley felt certain Coates would at least try to play on her Senior Day. USC was able to combat her loss with speed and tempo, starting reserve point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore alongside starter Tyasha Harris and relentlessly attacking the paint.
The Gamecocks will have to slow Epps and Evelyn Akhator, who had 27 points 16 rebounds against Mississippi State. The two are capable of splitting the defense from the perimeter. Without Coates to protect the rim, USC could be in trouble.
Yet the Gamecocks already thumped Kentucky on its home court this season, riding an 18-0 second-quarter burst that was triggered by their defense. Allisha Gray guarded Epps, who started 5-for-16 from the field and finished with 23 points, only because USC had the game in hand.
The series has been contested, the teams trading barbs, wins, history and regular-season titles. The Gamecocks have won the past four, though, after Kentucky beat USC in the 2014-15 regular-season finale to deny the Gamecocks a 16-0 SEC season.
USC has closed this situation in each of the past three years. Coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, the Gamecocks see no reason they can’t do it again.
Game info
Who: No. 22 Kentucky (20-8, 11-4 SEC) at No. 7 South Carolina (23-4, 13-2)
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 107.5 FM
Kentucky’s probable starters: G Taylor Murray 5-6 So. (12.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg); G Makayla Epps 5-10 Sr. (17.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Maci Morris 6-0 So. (11.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg); F Evelyn Akhator 6-3 Sr. (15.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg); C Alyssa Rice 6-3 Jr. (3.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
South Carolina’s probable starters: G Tyasha Harris 5-10 Fr. (5.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg); G Allisha Gray 6-0 Jr. (12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G Kaela Davis 6-2 Jr. (11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg); F A’ja Wilson 6-5 Jr. (16.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg); C Alaina Coates 6-4 Sr. (13.4 ppg, 11.2 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina will begin play in the SEC Tournament on Friday. A time and opponent are to be determined.
FOUR-TUNATE
South Carolina is back in the race for the SEC regular-season championship. Tennessee (1998-04) is the only SEC team to win four or more consecutive SEC titles. USC has won the past three.
USC hosts Kentucky while Mississippi State, tied with the Gamecocks for first place, hosts Tennessee. The title scenarios:
USC beats Kentucky: Gamecocks are champions and No. 1 tournament seed no matter what Mississippi State does. The Bulldogs would still be credited as champions with a win, but would be the No. 2 tournament seed.
Each team loses: Same scenario – each team is champ, USC is No. 1 seed.
USC wins, MSU loses: USC is the undisputed champion and No. 1 seed.
MSU wins, USC loses: The Bulldogs are the undisputed champion and No. 1 seed.
