Cloninger: My all-SEC women’s picks

The SEC will announce its coaches’ SEC awards Tuesday and as it has been for the past three years, it should be stocked with Gamecocks. The question is, which ones will win what?
First, some details. Today is the coaches’ awards, where coaches can’t vote for their own players. The media awards will be released in around two weeks (yes, I vote; no, I haven’t received my ballot).
The first and second teams will feature 7-10 players, because the SEC’s system of not breaking ties (and such a limited base of 14 ballots) leaves a lot of honorees. I’ll list my top two groups of five below, and I’m sure all 10 of them will wind up on the SEC’s lists (perhaps all on the first team).
So (regardless of position):
First-team All-SEC
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Makayla Epps, Kentucky
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Second-team All-SEC
Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky
Diamond DeShields, Tennesseee
Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Danni Williams, Texas A&M
Just missed
Again, I only picked 10. I’m sure some of these others will make it on the SEC’s list.
Katie Frerking, Auburn
Jessica Jackson, Arkansas
Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Cierra Porter, Missouri
Ronni Williams, Florida
All-defensive team
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
All-freshman team
Ty Harris, South Carolina
Ashley Knight, Alabama
Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Jailyn Mason, Arkansas
Kayla Overbeck, Vanderbilt
Now for the big prizes. There will be a Scholar-Athlete of the Year but there’s no way I can predict that.
The others:
SEC Player of the Year
Every player on my first-team All-SEC ballot deserves a serious look for the award. Each was a go-to player on their team, which each finished in the top-four. There isn’t a lot of whittling down, either, on the criteria of, “If she has a bad night, does her team have no chance to win?”
I see it as a two-woman race between Sophie Cunningham and A’ja Wilson. Cunningham is THE player for Missouri, which finished a surprising third in the league. She averaged nearly 20 points a game during conference play (only Florida’s Ronni Williams was above her) and had the ball in her hands on every meaningful possession. In that realm, she wins – Wilson could have a bad night and there would still be an All-American center and two high-scoring guards to take up the slack.
But …
Wilson is third in the SEC in scoring, ninth in rebounding and third in blocks. Cunningham doesn’t appear in the top-15 of either category. While it’s certain that the Tigers would not have done close to as well as they’ve done without her (can’t say that for the Gamecocks), this is an SEC Player of the Year Award, not SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award.
DC’s pick: Wilson
Freshman of the Year
There was no dominant freshman this year, with several rookies having great weeks. I’m going with a woman who wasn’t in the Top 30 in scoring (but still had a healthy 9.8 points per game), averaged 3.8 assists per game and played more minutes than any freshman in the league. Winning SEC Freshman of the Week five times didn’t hurt.
DC’s pick: Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year
Another tough choice. While recognizing the SEC’s leaders in steals (Moncrief) and blocks (Robinson), I see Coates, Russell and Wilson high in rebounding and blocks. Russell was fourth in each, Wilson was ninth and third. Coates was first and fifth.
DC’s pick: Coates
6th Woman of the Year
Not a lot of teams that can bring a 6-foot-7 center off the bench. She averages 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and has blocked 38 shots while not starting a game.
DC’s pick: Tearia McCowan, Mississippi State
Coach of the Year
Again, many worthy candidates. Matthew Mitchell deserves some votes because he took a very thin roster, rocked by offseason defections, to a fourth-place finish (although he did retain Epps). Dawn Staley won her fourth straight SEC championship, and did it after being down a game in the standings with two to play. Vic Schaefer again kept Mississippi State near the top of the league.
Staley and Schaefer, considering the talent they brought back, should have had strong teams, although Staley had to replace much more than Schaefer did. So while I still think Staley may tie for the award, I go with a coach who clinched a third-place finish despite a 10-woman team, and who lost her leading rebounder before the season ever started.
DC’s pick: Robin Pingeton, Missouri
