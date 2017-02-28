A’ja Wilson named SEC Player of the Year

South Carolina has gotten used to this consecutive thing.
Following their fourth straight regular-season championship, the Gamecocks had a fourth straight SEC Player of the Year chosen on Tuesday. Junior forward A’ja Wilson took the prize for the second straight year, which followed the two-year reign of Tiffany Mitchell.
No other school in the SEC ever had more than two straight Players of the Year. The Gamecocks have had 13 SEC superlatives since 2013, when they had two from 1992-12.
Wilson and senior center Alaina Coates were each named first-team All-SEC and to the SEC all-defensive team. Point guard Ty Harris was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
Wilson has been named one of the SEC’s best in each of her three seasons at USC, taking home Freshman, Player (twice) and Defensive Player of the Year. She led the Gamecocks in scoring this year and was third in the SEC (17.4), while ranking ninth in rebounds (7.6) and third in blocks (2.2).
Coates was named first-team All-SEC after leading the league in rebounding (11.1) and tying for fourth in blocked shots (1.4). Like Wilson, she has been an all-SEC selection every year of her career.
Harris was named to the all-freshman team after taking over as starting point guard midway through the season. She averaged 3.1 assists per game.
Coach Dawn Staley was denied a fourth straight SEC Coach of the Year prize. Missouri’s Robin Pingeton, who took a team with 10 players to a surprising third-place finish, won.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
FIRST-TEAM ALL-SEC
Ronni Williams, Florida
Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky
Makayla Epps, Kentucky
Victoria Vivians, Mississppi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouir
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Diamond DeShields, Tennessee
SECOND-TEAM ALL-SEC
Katie Frerking, Auburn
Pachis Roberts, Georgia
Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
Morgan William, Mississippi State
Jaime Nared, Tennessee
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M
Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M
Danni Williams, Texas A&M
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Katie Frerking, Auburn
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Ashley Knight, Alabama
Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Jailyn Mason, Arkansas
Delicia Washington, Florida
Amber Smith, Missouri
Ty Harris, South Carolina
Kayla Overbeck, Vanderbilt
Erin Whalen, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Robin Pingeton, Missouri
Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Delicia Washington, Florida / Amber Smith, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
6th Woman of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Frerking, Auburn
Comments