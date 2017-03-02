A'ja Wilson named a semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

South Carolina junior forward A’ja Wilson is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2017 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning. The two-time SEC Player of the Year was a finalist for the award in 2016 and the lone underclassman among that group.
The 2017 finalists will be announced on March 17.
Wilson is the Gamecocks’ leading scorer at 17.4 points per game and is 17th in the nation in field goal percentage (.591). In leading South Carolina to its fourth SEC regular-season championship in a row, Wilson averaged 18.2 points in conference action on 63.5 percent shooting.
The program record holder in career blocked shots, Wilson is 33rd in the country with 2.2 blocks per game this season, which helped her earn a spot on the SEC All-Defensive team for the second-straight season.
The No. 5/5 Gamecocks open SEC Tournament play in the quarterfinals on Friday at noon, taking on either eighth-seeded Georgia or ninth-seeded Auburn, which play on Thursday.
2017 Naismith Trophy Women’s Semifinalists
A’ja Wilson, Jr., F, South Carolina
Napheesa Collier, So., F, UConn
Brionna Jones, Sr., C, Maryland
Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., G, Ohio State
Kelsey Plum, Sr., G, Washington
Katie Lou Samuelson, So., G/F, UConn
Brianna Turner, Jr., F, Notre Dame
Victoria Vivians, Jr., G, Mississippi State
Sydney Wiese, Sr., G, Oregon State
Gabby Williams, Jr., F, UConn
Comments