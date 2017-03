What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

Position Preview: Gamecocks replacing lead specialists for 2017

Position Preview: Competition galore among tight ends

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

USC QB Jake Bentley opens spring practice with a drive

4:20