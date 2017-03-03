Gamecocks women rip Dawgs, bounce into SEC semifinals

Maybe it was playing two meat-grinder games against Georgia already this year. Maybe it was wanting to show injured teammate Alaina Coates they would honor her by, to use a South Carolina catchphrase, “winning anyway.”
And maybe it’s just the Gamecocks, wanting a third straight SEC tournament championship on home soil and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, know that in March, anything less than the best is unacceptable.
USC slapped Georgia silly in a 72-48 SEC tournament-opening win on Friday, dominating the lane on each end and showing that it’s a force even without a first-team all-conference player. Coates, ailing from the ankle she sprained at Missouri and aggravated against Kentucky, is questionable for the rest of the tournament.
USC advanced to its fourth straight SEC tournament semifinal and will play at 5 p.m. Saturday.
