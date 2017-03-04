So long, Big Blue: Gamecocks again too much for Kentucky

South Carolina slugged its way to a third straight SEC tournament championship game with a 89-77 win over Kentucky on Saturday.
The Gamecocks squandered most of a 14-point lead, letting it dwindle to two in the second half, before they found their spark. A’ja Wilson was nearly unstoppable in the paint and USC converted enough free throws until Allisha Gray picked off a pass and turned it into a layup, cementing the Wildcats’ fate.
USC (26-4) will play Mississippi State or Texas A&M for the tournament championship at 3 p.m. on Sunday. USC could clinch a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament as well, although they won’t know until March 13.
The Gamecocks have won six straight against the rival Wildcats.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
Comments