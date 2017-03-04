Photos: USC vs. Kentucky, SEC Tournament

South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3), A'ja Wilson (22) Allisha Gray (10) and Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) react as the Gamecocks beat Kentucky to advance to the final round of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) knocks the ball away from and Kentucky's Makenzie Cann (22) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) drives to the basket as Kentucky's Jaida Roper (32) depends during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) pressures Kentucky's Maci Morris (4) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) is pressured by Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) and Kentucky's Makenzie Cann (22) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) falls in pain after making a play against Kentucky during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) eyes the basket around Kentucky's Alyssa Rice (45) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) falls in pain after making a play against Kentucky during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
Kentucky's Makayla Epps (25) passes under pressure from South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) pressures Kentucky's Makenzie Cann (22) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots under pressure from Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) and Kentucky's Makenzie Cann (22) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) pressure Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) cheers on her team from the sideline after coming out of the game in pain during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and teammates celebrate near the end of the game against Kentucky during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) wore a boot on her ankle after coming out of the game in pain during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives around Kentucky's Jaida Roper (32) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
The Gamecocks huddle up after beating Kentucky to advance to the final round of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) looks to pass to South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) as Kentucky's Maci Morris (4) defends during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
Coach Dawn Staley talks to her team during a second half time-out in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) played a little during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) and South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) pressure Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) comes down with a rebound during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
Coach Dawn Staley objects to a charging call during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots for three as Kentucky's Makayla Epps (25) defends during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) passes to South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. USC won 89-77 and will advance to the finals.
The Gamecocks wave to the crowd after beating Kentucky to advance to the final round of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) shoots as Kentucky's Alyssa Rice (45) defends during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) shoots as Kentucky's Alyssa Rice (45) and Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) defend during the first half of action in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
