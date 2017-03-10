‘She carries us on her back’: Staley’s job with Olympics good for current job

Dawn Staley is headed to Spain to coach the United States women team in 2018 and, almost certainly, to Tokyo to coach the team in the 2020 Olympics, and she’s inviting everyone in South Carolina to come along for the ride.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for all us,” Staley said Friday after she was announced as the next head coach of the Team USA women’s basketball squad. “You don’t get here alone and you certainly don’t go to places alone. I’m going to take every resident in the state of South Carolina that wants to be a part of this journey to come on. It’s an incredible ride. It’s an awesome ride.”
While Staley won’t literally be taking every resident of South Carolina with her, her appointment does figure to take the Gamecocks women’s basketball program to even greater heights. In nine seasons at the school, Staley is 215-80 and her teams have won the last four regular season SEC titles and last three conference tournament titles.
“There is something about the Olympics that reeks of character, of values, of global friendship,” university president Harris Pastides said. “For the University of South Carolina, she carries us on her back. Maybe it’ll be her wardrobe, but every time they’re playing in the lead up to the Olympics and in the Olympics we hope of course, somebody is going to say, ‘Dawn Staley, coach of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.’ And by the way, I hope they say that they won the national championship in 2017.”
When Staley’s official introduction was over, her star player, 6-foot-5 junior forward A’ja Wilson, a member of the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Championship team, grabbed a USA Basketball microphone and began peppering Staley with questions.
“They haven’t hit me up yet (for a roster spot), but I’ll put them through an Olympic practice later on today, see if they survive,” Staley quipped.
Allisha Gray, a junior guard for the Gamecocks, figures Staley’s new job will be a boon on the recruiting trail.
“It’s awesome,” Gray said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, you’re playing for the coach who is going to coach in the Olympics.’ ”
