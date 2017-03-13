Top of the tournament, one more time

No surprise, but no subduing the party.
South Carolina celebrated as raucously as it did the past three years Monday when it received its fourth consecutive No. 1 bid for the NCAA tournament, players erupting at the front of a packed room all gathered for a “FAMdemonium” event. Coach Dawn Staley, the orchestrator of the event, fan turnout and most of all, a team that has dominated the SEC for four straight years and is again entering the NCAAs as one of the top teams in the country, smiled and again thanked.
USC starts its journey at Colonial Life Arena, playing 16-seed UNC Asheville on Friday at a time to be determined. The other teams in the pod are 8-seed Arizona State and 9-seed Michigan State.
With two wins, the Gamecocks would advance to Stockton, Calif., as a hopeful stop on their way to Dallas for the Final Four. If the Gamecocks make it, they’ll be matched up with the winner of the Lexington Regional, spearheaded by top seed Notre Dame.
USC would not play overall No. 1 seed Connecticut until the national championship game.
