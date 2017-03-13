Photos: USC women, fans celebrate No. 1 seed

South Carolina's Kaela Davis reacts as she is mentioned during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
Judy Jordan enjoys a photo opportunity with Gamecocks, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Tiffany Davis, Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Doniyah Cliney during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
Members of the Gamecocks women's basketball team sign autographs during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
A'ja Wilson recognizes fans, Emily Gilger, with Kinsey Gilger, 2, and Edie Gilger, 7, as the girls with the pearls during an autograph session during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. the Gilger's have always worn pearls and like the bond with A'ja because of the similarity. March 13, 2017
USC Gamecock basketball players, from left, Victoria Patrick, Alexis Jennings, A'ja Wilson and Kaela Davis celebrate with fans as It is announced that USC is, for the fourth year, No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Gamecocks held a selection show watch party at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
Terrie Morell makes photographs of Gamecock players during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
South Carolina coaches Fred Chmiel, Dawn Staley, Lisa Boyer and Nikki McCray-Penson watch as USC is selected as a No. 1 seed in the Stockton (Calif). region during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
Betsy Dyches and Greg Summers pose with A'ja Wilson during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
Coach Dawn Staley played Dusty Ross in a basketball game during the NCAA selection show at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. March 13, 2017
