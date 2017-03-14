USC Women's Basketball

March 14, 2017 1:48 PM

Committee chair: NCAA didn’t want to make two No. 1 seeds travel far

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

There was logic involved in sending the South Carolina women’s basketball team to California for later rounds of the NCAA tournament, the selection committee chairwoman says.

The top seeds were announced as No. 1 Connecticut, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 South Carolina and No. 4 Baylor. UConn was placed in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional. Notre Dame landed in Lexington, Ky., for the second straight year.

Then came a “difficult decision” in placing the Gamecocks and Baylor, selection committee chair Terry Gawlik said, with Oklahoma City and Stockton, Calif., remaining as host sites for Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games.

“We knew that South Carolina was going to have to fly somewhere because they weren’t going to go to Lexington because Notre Dame was there,” Gawlik said in an interview on the NCAA’s women’s basketball Twitter page. “We knew they were going to fly so we looked at it and Baylor was on that one line as well. Rather than have two teams travel a great distance, the committee decided that we would send South Carolina out to the Stockton region and Baylor would go to Oklahoma City.”

Baylor’s campus is a five-hour drive from Oklahoma City.

USC last year was sent to Sioux Falls, S.D., instead of Lexington.

The Gamecocks start their journey at Colonial Life Arena, playing 16-seed UNC Asheville at 5 p.m. Friday. The other teams in the pod are 8-seed Arizona State and 9-seed Michigan State.

Dawn Staley expressed disappointment with the decision Monday after the Selection Show and continued to question the committee decision Tuesday in an interview on 107.5 FM.

Related content

USC Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

California? Dawn Staley 'very disappointed' with NCAA committee

View more video

Sports Videos