USC vs. UNC Asheville, NCAA tournament: How to watch, 5 storylines

Who: No. 16 UNC Asheville (19-14) at No. 1 South Carolina (27-4)
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: ESPN2 (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; LaChina Robinson, analyst)
Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia area.
Five storylines
1. Coates-less
Who’ll replace Alaina Coates, who is out for the season? Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will get chances.
2. Go West
Dawn Staley was not happy that USC was assigned to the Stockton, Calif., regional, but it could be the easiest path to the Final Four.
3. A’ja Awards
The two-time SEC player of the year could be adding more hardware to her shelf. She’s a candidate to win national player of the year.
4. UConn again?
In case you are wondering, the only way USC can play UConn again would be if both teams advance to the championship game.
5. Dallas or bust
If you want to book your travel plans, the women’s Final Four will be played in Dallas: Semis on March 31 and final on April 2.
Tonight’s lineups
UNC Asheville’s probable starters: G Khaila Webb 5-7 Jr. (10.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Chatori Major 5-7 Sr. (13.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg); G Sonora Dengokl 5-9 So. (7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Jessica Wall 5-6 So. (5.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg); C KJ Weaver 6-1 Sr. (8.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg)
South Carolina’s probable starters: G Ty Harris 5-10 Fr. (5.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg); G Bianca Cuevas-Moore 5-6 Jr. (8.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg); G Allisha Gray 6-0 Jr. (12.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Kaela Davis 6-2 Jr. (12.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg); F A’ja Wilson 6-5 Jr. (17.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg)
Comments