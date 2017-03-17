Runaway: South Carolina tramples Asheville to open Big Dance

The top-seeded South Carolina women’s basketball team might not have had the start it wanted against 16-seed UNC-Asheville at Colonial Life Arena on Friday.
Not that the final score showed it.
Leading by only two with under four minutes to go in the opening quarter, the Gamecocks steadily built their lead and raced ahead with 13 of the first 15 points of the second quarter in a 90-40 win to open NCAA Tournament play. South Carolina (28-4) will face the winner of Arizona State-Michigan State on Sunday at a time to be determined.
The 50-point win is the largest tournament margin in program history, bettering the 43-point margin against Bowling Green in 1990 (93-50).
Bianca Cuevas-Moore helped key the run to start the second quarter, with a pair of steals and 11 points, many on runouts as USC turned up the press and a trapping zone defense on the Bulldogs (19-15). Cuevas-Moore finished with 18 points.
Allisha Gray finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, 14 and eight before halftime. A’ja Wilson had 18 points and didn’t play the final quarter.
South Carolina pushed its advantage inside, connecting on 81 percent of the first-half shots inside the arc.
Comments