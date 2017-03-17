Photos: USC vs. UNC Asheville, NCAA Tournament

South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) brings down a rebound against North Carolina Asheville's Sonora Dengokl (15) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) and A'ja Wilson (22) celebrate a basket against UNC Asheville during the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship in Columbia, SC. .
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) commands the court during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives to the basket as North Carolina Asheville's Chatori Major (3) and North Carolina Asheville's KJ Weaver (31)defend during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) plays tight defense on North Carolina Asheville's Khaila Webb (11) during the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship in Columbia, SC. .
Fans celebrate during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) steals the ball from North Carolina Asheville's Sonora Dengokl (15) during the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship in Columbia, SC. .
Fans celebrate during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena against The University of North Carolina at Asheville.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots over North Carolina Asheville's Bronaza Fitzgerald (34) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) eyes a rebound during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
