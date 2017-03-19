Farewell, Colonial Life Arena video board

It’s the end of an era for a piece of prime real estate inside Colonial Life Arena.
Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game for the South Carolina women’s basketball team is the last one for the arena’s “fossil of a video board,” according to Eric Nichols, the Gamecocks’ senior associate athletics director for marketing and branding.
Not sad to see this old girl go. Last hoops game w this fossil of a videoboard. pic.twitter.com/WkasKco7up— Eric Nichols (@ericnichols) March 19, 2017
The change is part of South Carolina’s new 10-year deal signed in September with IMG as the exclusive multimedia rights holder of Gamecock Athletics. That deal officially takes effect on July 1.
“Because of this contract extension with IMG, we will be able to add a new video board and ribbon board in Colonial Life Arena next year,” USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement from September. “This will make a tremendous positive impact on our men’s and women’s basketball programs by enhancing the gameday experience for our fans.”
According to information released when the new deal was signed, IMG will enhance signage on the center-hung scoreboard and 360 degree LED ribbon board at Colonial Life Arena, the baseball scoreboard at Founder’s Park, the sideline and end zone LED ribbon boards at Williams-Brice Stadium, and digital marquees at multiple facilities.
Colonial Life Arena opened in 2002. The actual replacement of the video board isn’t expected to take place until sometime this summer.
