Sweet Carolina: Gamecocks survive and advance

Arizona State women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne said before her team’s game against South Carolina on Sunday night she felt her squad had been under-seeded.
Coming out of the game, South Carolina’s players might agree.
A’ja Wilson dropped in the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to go to save the Gamecocks’ season with a 71-68 win and advance to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The game came down to the wire, as USC erased a big deficit, then lost a lead and finally squeaked one out.
Reserve guard Doniyah Cliney stripped the ball for a breakaway layup to cut USC’s deficit to two in the waning seconds of the third, and the Gamecocks (29-4) opened the fourth on a 12-4 run. But the Sun Devils again rallied to take a short-lived lead.
The Sun Devils (20-13) led by as many as 11 early in the third quarter.
Both teams battled foul trouble throughout the game, and each had four players with two at halftime.
Tyasha Harris finished with 20 points, while A’ja Wilson had 21 and 11 rebounds despite foul trouble. Arizona State’s Sophie Brunner had 20 in the loss.
This story will be updated.
Comments