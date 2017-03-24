Candy girl: Gamecocks dish on Staley’s courtside habit

If the South Carolina women’s basketball team is apprehensive about Saturday’s Sweet 16 game against Quinnipiac, the players weren’t showing it.
Fully at ease in a press conference Friday, A’ja Wilson and Kaela Davis started riffing about Dawn Staley’s candy habit. It started with a question about wise words from legendary Standford coach Tara VanDerveer quickly spiraled out.
Q. Years ago, Tara VanDerveer would snap a rubber band on her wrist as a player at Virginia; whenever she would make a mistake of any kind and snap herself with that rubber band. Does that surprise you ladies at all, and are there any little quirky things she does now, all these years later as a coach that crack you up?
A’JA WILSON: I think the snapping of the rubber band -- stuffing her mouth with Lifesavers. I think that’s a switch. I think every time I look at her, her mouth is all, like just like filled with Lifesavers and she’s yelling at us. I think that’s just the flip of the rubber band. And she spits it out sometimes and it’s nasty (laughter). Don’t tell her I said that.
KAELA DAVIS: Yeah, she does, she has a ton of candy. I think she just eats candy if something happens.
A’JA WILSON: Keeps her from yelling at us so loud.
KAELA DAVIS: She’ll just eat a Lifesaver and think about what she wants to say before she says it, which we can be very thankful for.
Seriously, if you look at, right next to the bench next and the little like scorer’s table, it’s a line of candy. It’s Lifesavers --
A’JA WILSON: I’ve really only seen the white ones.
KAELA DAVIS: She really only eats the white ones, but there’s a ton of candy. I think candy is a supplement.
A’JA WILSON: Yes, just kind of a lot.
THE MODERATOR: Well, thank you, ladies, and best of luck tomorrow.
