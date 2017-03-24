Photos: USC women prepare for Sweet 16 in Stockton

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson and Kaela Davis talk to the media during a press conference at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray and Doniyah Cliney practice at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, from left, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tiffany Davis amuse themselves while waiting in the locker room at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. for practice to start. The Gamecocks play Quinnipiac in the NCAA Regional.
Head Coach Dawn Staley talks to the media during a press conference at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson and Kaela Davis talk to the media during a press conference at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team prepare for the NCAA Regional game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis practices at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
USC Head Coach Dawn Staley and Assistant Coach Fred Chmiel confer while preparing for the NCAA Regional game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan practices at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
The Gamecocks arrive at Stockton Arena during a rain storm.
South Caroina's A'ja Wilson and the Gamecocks practice for the NCAA Regional game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team prepare for the NCAA Regional game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
