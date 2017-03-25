Photos: USC vs. Quinnipiac, NCAA Tournament

The Gamecocks scored 100 points in their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
The Gamecocks celebrate their win over Quinnipiac during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Coach Dawn Staley and Assistant coach Lisa Boyer acknowledge the fans at Stockton Arena in California after winning their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Coach Dawn Staley acknowledges the fans at Stockton Arena in California after winning their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Gamecock fans cheer for their team during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Quinnipiac band member Thomas Perry sports a chicken hat during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Quinnipiac's Jen Fay (21) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Head Coach Dawn Staley yells to the referee during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) pressures Quinnipiac's Aryn McClure (25) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
A'ja Wilson leads the team in a huddle before taking on Quinnipiac during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
The Gamecocks huddle before taking on Quinnipiac during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
