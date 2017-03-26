Dawn Staley wasn’t mad Ray Tanner didn’t make the Sweet 16

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner had a seat Saturday in Stockton Arena for South Carolina’s Sweet 16 game.
But on his 59th birthday party, he wasn’t there. And for superstitious reasons, USC basketball coach Dawn Staley wasn’t mad.
“I can remember his birthday last year is when we lost to Syracuse in the Sweet 16,” said Staley, whose team even recorded a birthday message for the AD. “So I was kind of glad he wasn’t here yesterday. He can come now. We’re over that hump.
“I actually texted with him yesterday and told him I hope he’s splitting duties next week.”
That would be next week at the Final Fours in Phoenix and Dallas.
Tanner is on track to be on the West Coast Monday for the Elite Eight showdown against Florida State. There were rumblings he’d try to hit all four USC basketball games across there weekend.
Still at home
South Carolina has made its run with 6-foot-5 center Alaina Coates back in Columbia, limited by ankle injuries. Her teammates and coaches have been in contact regularly.
“It’s kind of been tough for her because of course she wants to be here,” USC forward A’ja Wilson said. “But like we’ve said in the past, she’s resting up and it’s for her best future.”
That future could involve a Final Four reunion.
“She’s doing fine,” Staley said. “Hopefully we can get over this hurdle tomorrow. We’ll see her in Dallas.”
Nearly a Gamecock
The frontline player for the Seminoles is Shakayla Thomas, a 5-foot-11 forward athletic enough to dunk and score 15.1 points a game. And she’s one that got away from Staley.
Thomas had the Gamecocks among the final teams she chose from, ultimately picking FSU ahead of USC and home-state Alabama because she wanted to cut her own path. She was even there when A’ja Wilson took her visit.
Years later, she’s back in the Elite Eight and back in the way of the South Carolina for a Final Four spot.
“Shakayla played on the USA team two summers ago, the U-19 in Russia,” Staley said, adding she also tried to get FSU’s Nicole Ekhomu. “I kept up with her because she played for another team. I don’t really try to talk to them afterwards, because I don’t like to, you know ... I don’t want to meddle in other people’s teams. But got to know her family well, and she’s progressed nicely. She’s always one that got away, that you think about what could have been.”
A little more familiarity
The Gamecocks roster has a little extra experience with FSU owing to some ACC flavor.
Allisha Gray spent two seasons at North Carolina. Kaela Davis spent two at Georgia Tech.
The pair averaged 14 a game in four contests against the Seminoles, but Gray said there wasn’t much inside info she could provide.
“I wouldn’t say an advantage because they are definitely a different team than they were two years ago,” Gray said. “So I just have to come in and prepare for them like I haven’t met them before and like they are a brand new team.”
