Photos: USC defeats Florida State, advances to Final Four

The Gamecocks celebrate after winning the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) celebrate after winning the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressures Florida State's Imani Wright (32) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Coach Dawn Staley yells to her team during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives around Florida State's Chatrice White (50) and Florida State's Leticia Romero (10) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Florida State's Chatrice White (50) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) shoots as Florida State's Ama Degbeon (25) defends during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) brings down a rebound over Florida State's Ama Degbeon (25) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
The Gamecocks celebrate as the team leads the half during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) greets Florida State's Imani Wright (32) at the start of the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) drives the ball downcourt during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) passes around Florida State's Chatrice White (50) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) pressures Florida State's Ivey Slaughter (23) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) brings down a rebound during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) pressures Florida State's Imani Wright (32) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots over Florida State's Ivey Slaughter (23) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) reacts to a call during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) and South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) warm up before the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) comes around Florida State's Shakayla Thomas (20) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) pressures Florida State's Imani Wright (32) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-point shot during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots over Florida State's Ivey Slaughter (23) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4)shoots over Florida State's Leticia Romero (10) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) warms up at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. before the during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22)) warms up before the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional final against Florida State at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
