More Videos

0:46 Get yourself some net, Ray Tanner!

1:09 Gamecocks ask Harris Pastides to cancel class

1:41 A'ja Wilson, Dawn Staley cut down the net in Stockton

0:40 South Carolina's Final Four celebration is on

1:09 Watch the Gamecocks women clinch a spot in the Final Four

1:33 Gamecocks band, cheerleaders hyped for the Elite Eight

1:33 Carolina Band, cheerleaders hyped for the Elite Eight

2:35 Why Dawn Staley hates sleep

5:02 Dawn Staley keeps Gamecocks loose in Elite Eight

1:19 Gamecocks senior Tiffany Davis calls scoring in Sweet 16 'breathtaking'

0:45 Having a little fun in the Gamecocks' locker room