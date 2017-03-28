Tanner, Pastides complete coast-to-coast trip collecting Final Fours

Ray Tanner helped build the University of South Carolina into a baseball school. By virtue of location, tradition and fan passion, it’s hard not to call it a football school.
And Monday night, as the athletic director collected his second piece of net from as many coasts, he led a department on top of the basketball world.
“I love it,” Tanner said after the Gamecocks women clinched a trip to the Final Four by knocking off Florida State. “The thing that I take a lot of pride in is the balance across the board.
“We’ve got great coaches, we really do. We’ve got 500 athletes competing, and it doesn’t get any better than Dawn Staley and Frank Martin. Now we’ve got coach [Will] Muschamp and [Chad] Holbrook and it goes on and on.”
He got to climb the ladder, as did school president Harris Pastides to chants from the Gamecocks to cancel class Tuesday. He jokingly canceled it for them, as they won’t get back to Columbia, but instead head on to Dallas and the Final Four.
The basketball success began with Staley, who took a program that had experienced sporadic success through the years and built a consistent powerhouse. Frank Martin’s team took a similar slow build, albeit in a program some considered a dead end for a coach’s career. After nearly breaking through a season ago, his team launched into the stratosphere this year.
“We’re surrounded by greatness, great people,” Staley said. “President Pastides, he was in the gym before we were winning SEC championships. Coach Tanner has always been there. I think he understands what it is to support, to support a program.
“It takes an entire village to raise a student-athlete, and we’re getting it from every part.”
Newbie
South Carolina guard Allisha Gray was a North Carolina Tar Heel the last time the Gamecocks cut down the nets. It turned out she had a little trouble getting the cutting done, and her teammates weren’t going to let it go unnoticed.
“Just take your time, Allisha,” Gamecocks forward A’ja Wilson said. “It’s really not a big deal, you just go up there and snip. Focus!”
Gray wasn’t one to take the good-natured ribbing too hard.
“I’m not used to cutting down nets, so you’ve got to give me a break,” she said. “I’ll get better. Hopefully in the national championship, I’ll get to cut down some more nets.”
Sweet, sweet moves
As South Carolina’s players celebrated their moment, the band played, and Wilson and Kaela Davis, never a shy duo, took center stage.
For 30-plus seconds they danced, well-coordinated, in prefect step, but not planned.
“That was just pure, in the moment,” Davis said. “Our band’s amazing, they’re really cool people. They’re hilarious.”
She said the dance was to show a little appreciation for new friends.
Davis and her teammates hadn’t known any of the band members personally, but the joys of travel make surprising friends.
“We all kind of bonded on the plane,” Daivs said. “It was the weirdest thing. They gave us these snack bags, right? And no one wanted anything in the snack bags. So everyone in the band was sitting in the back of the plane, so I just started this thing. I was like, ‘Anybody want some chips?’ They said, ‘ME!!’ They’re really cool people.”
Missing them
The attendance for the final game of the Stockton Regional wasn’t all that impressive (3,134), and that makes sense given the context. The only West Coast team, Oregon State, was eliminated on the opening day. South Carolina and Florida State are a long way from California’s Central Valley.
And that meant Staley had a go-to answer for how clinching this Final Four trip felt different from taking in Greensboro, N.C., in 2015.
“Probably 7,000 less Gamecock fans,” Staley said. “It felt different because there was no confetti, there was no screaming. There wasn’t any passion behind it. And obviously we’re 3,000 miles away from home, but when you’re a little bit closer, your fans are right on top of you. It just seemed like everybody was kind of far away, and it almost, it took you back, because you’re like, did this really happen? Are we going to the Final Four?
“But it sank in. It sank in when we were standing out there and enjoying each other’s company.”
