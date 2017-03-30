Photos: South Carolina women practice for Final Four

South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) calls a play during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staly watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) runs drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and Coach Fred Chmiel run drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10), Kaela Davis (3)and A'ja Wilson (22) run drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
The Gamecocks conducted their first practice for the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) calls a play as South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) runs by during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) runs drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) and Kaela Davis (3) run drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley messes with South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Tiffany Davis (15) runs drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staly watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) run drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
The Gamecocks huddle at center court of the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. TX. for a group shot before the team's first practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) watches drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) enjoy a lighter moment in practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) enjoy a lighter moment in practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) watches drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
The NCAA Women's National Championships are played at the at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) runs drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley rubs her eyes while watching her team during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and Allisha Gray (10) run drills during practice before the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
