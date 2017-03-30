Women’s Final Four guide

The Women’s Final Four is set. The big question continues to be: Can anybody beat UConn? The Huskies have won four consecutive national championships.
THE TEAMS
South Carolina: The Gamecocks are back in the Final Four for the second time in the past three years. In 2015, USC was eliminated by Notre Dame in the semifinal.
Mississippi State: They are one of the hottest teams in the field, coming off an overtime victory against Baylor.
UConn: The Huskies have won 111 games in a row and are trying to win their fifth NCAA women’s championship in a row.
Stanford: It’s their first trip to the Final Four since 2014, when the Cardinal fell to the eventual champion UConn.
TOP PLAYERS
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina: The two-time All-American has stepped up her game in the absence of Alaina Coates.
Karlie Samuelson, Stanford: She wants a matchup in the championship game against her sister.
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State: Junior guard is averaging 15.5 PPG in the tournament.
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn: The Samuelson clan of Huntington Beach, Calif., can see both daughters in one place.
THE COACHES
Dawn Staley, South Carolina: She has led the Gamecocks to five straight NCAA trips and one Final Four.
Tara VanDerveer, Stanford: She has won three national titles and earned her 1,000th career win earlier this season.
Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State: He has the Bulldogs in their first Final Four in program history.
Geno Auriemma, UConn: He says he doesn’t do anything that’s revolutionary. He just pays attention to the little things.
GLUE PLAYERS
Kaela Davis, South Carolina: She has combined with Wilson to average almost 40 points a game in the tournament.
Teaira McCowan, Mississipi State: Sophomore center (13.3 PPG) helps Bulldogs average almost 90 points per game.
Napheesa Collier, UConn: She might be the most unknown women’s player who averaged more than 20 points a game (20.6).
Erica McCall, Stanford: The strength of Stanford is as a group, including the senior forward’s 14.4 points per game.
KEY MATCHUPS
USC vs. UConn: South Carolina is the 10th school to have its men’s and women’s basketball teams make the Final Four in the same year. But only UConn has won both championships -- in 2004 and 2014.
Huskies vs. the Field: Mississippi State will try to knock off the Huskies on Friday. But the last team to beat the Huskies before this historic streak is Stanford, which beat UConn in November 2014.
Tara VanDerveer vs. history: The Stanford and head coach became just the third coach in NCAA basketball history to reach the 1,000-win plateau — joining the late Pat Summitt and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.
Comments