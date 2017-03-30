Kaela Davis trades accolades for winning

The personal accolades were piling up for Kaela Davis, and they were impressive.
The fastest player in Georgia Tech history to record 1,000 points. An All-ACC performer as a freshman and sophomore. An ACC record and team record for most points scored by a freshman (594).
But while the individual numbers were piling up, the wins were not. The Yellow Jackets went 7-9 in ACC play and missed the NCAA Tournament in Davis’ second and final season at Georgia Tech, and the Georgia native decided it was time for a change.
“I wanted to be competitive … And I had to put myself in a situation to do that,” Davis said Thursday in USC’s locker room in Dallas. “You can get all the personal accolades, you can get all these personal awards, but if your team’s not winning, it really doesn’t mean that much. It really doesn’t feel that great. I wanted it to be about the team and being in a winning program rather than breaking records and getting personal accolades.”
Davis and her family began reaching out to coaches and programs where she could not only put up big numbers but also play in meaningful games in March.
She found what she was looking for in Dawn Staley and South Carolina.
After sitting out last season, the junior has come up big for the Gamecocks. Entering Friday’s Final Four game against Stanford, Davis is averaging 13 points per game, second on the team.
But more important than the points is the fact that she has accomplished one of her dreams – reaching the Final Four.
“Tech was my comfort zone. I was 35, 40 minutes away from home and I got to see my family a lot, and I’m really close with my family,” Davis said. “To remove myself from that a little bit was tough, but obviously, it’s paying off. It’s nice to know that I made a good choice.”
The closer Davis got to reaching her goal of playing in the Final Four, the better she has performed.
In the second round against Arizona State, Davis scored 20 points with four assists and three rebounds. In the Sweet 16 against Quinnipiac, she scored 28 points with five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. And in the Elite 8 against Florida State, she scored 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting to lead USC to its second Final Four in three seasons.
All-American A’ja Wilson played 21 minutes against the Seminoles because of foul trouble, making Davis’ performance even more important.
“She stepped up when A’ja got in foul trouble, and she was our dominant scorer,” freshman point guard Tyasha Harris said. “I saw that when she was at Georgia Tech, so I knew she could do it here too.”
In four NCAA Tournament games, Davis is averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.
Those numbers are up from 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 36.5 percent shooting during the regular season.
The key to her success? Having more of a sense of urgency.
“I think it’s just I’ve been attacking the paint, being aggressive, not just settling for jump shots,” Davis said. “I wanted to be in this situation, to be competitive and play on this stage.”
With three newcomers in the starting lineup, defining roles took some time for Davis, fellow transfer Allisha Gray and Harris. But the Gamecocks appear to be playing their best at the right time. USC has won nine straight games entering the Final Four.
“We just had to learn how to play with each other,” Gray said. “We had to build chemistry, and it’s been successful.”
