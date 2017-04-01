USC Women's Basketball

April 1, 2017 12:17 AM

Oh, my! Mississippi State stuns UConn, will face USC for national title

From staff and wire reports

It’s an all-SEC final for the national championship.

Mississippi State knocked off UConn 66-64 in overtime Friday at the American Airlines Arena, ending the Huskies’ winning streak at 111 games.

The Bulldogs (34-4) will meet South Carolina at 6 p.m. Sunday for the national title. The game is on ESPN.

It will be the third matchup for the two teams. The Gamecocks (32-4) won both earlier matchups, including 64-61 on Jan. 23 in Columbia and 59-49 on March 5 in Greenville for the SEC Tournament title.

South Carolina defeated Stanford 62-53 earlier Friday to advance to Sunday’s finale.

Morgan William connected for an overtime buzzer beater to lift Mississippi State to the win Friday. The 15-footer came moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant 1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.

Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points — the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.

Now they’ve erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) — which had won the last four national championships — on the grandest stage.

