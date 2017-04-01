Oh, my! Mississippi State stuns UConn, will face USC for national title

It’s an all-SEC final for the national championship.
Mississippi State knocked off UConn 66-64 in overtime Friday at the American Airlines Arena, ending the Huskies’ winning streak at 111 games.
The Bulldogs (34-4) will meet South Carolina at 6 p.m. Sunday for the national title. The game is on ESPN.
It will be the third matchup for the two teams. The Gamecocks (32-4) won both earlier matchups, including 64-61 on Jan. 23 in Columbia and 59-49 on March 5 in Greenville for the SEC Tournament title.
South Carolina defeated Stanford 62-53 earlier Friday to advance to Sunday’s finale.
Morgan William connected for an overtime buzzer beater to lift Mississippi State to the win Friday. The 15-footer came moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant 1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.
Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points — the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.
Now they’ve erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) — which had won the last four national championships — on the grandest stage.
The moment Mississippi State snapped UCONN's 111-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/PKgu6ZPRG5— Carson Mason (@CarsonAnnMason) April 1, 2017
