Welcome-back celebration planned for national champion Gamecocks

South Carolina will welcome back the national championship women’s basketball team with a celebration Monday at Colonial Life Arena.
Students...come welcome home our National Champions tomorrow at CLA at 4 PM. You won't need an excuse for your professors!— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) April 3, 2017
Doors will open at 3 p.m. for a 4 p.m. celebration honoring Coach Dawn Staley's NCAA national championship team.
Staley and members from the national championship Gamecocks as well as USC President Harris Pastides and Athletics Director Ray Tanner, will take part in the ceremonies.
The Gamecocks captured their first national championship and the seventh in school history Sunday night, with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas.
Additional celebrations will take place at a date to be determined. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told multiple media outlets that a parade will be held to honor the Gamecocks, with the details still to be announced.
