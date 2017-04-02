Photos: South Carolina captures national championship

The Gamecocks celebrate after beating Mississippi State to win the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
The Gamecocks celebrate after beating Mississippi State to win the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after winning the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots as Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) defends during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Cocky performs during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
The South Carolina cheerleaders sing the South Carolina Alma-mater as the National Championship trophy is hoisted high after the Gamecock won the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley and her assistants talk to the team during a time out the first half of the NCAA National Championship game against Mississippi State at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots over Mississippi State's Breanna Richardson (3) during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) reacts during a play during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) pulls down a rebound as Mississippi State's Chinwe Okorie (45) defends during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley conferees with her assistants during a time-out the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots as Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) defends during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) looks to pass during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game against Mississippi State at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) reacts during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game against Mississippi State at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
The Gamecocks cheer on their team during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game against Mississippi State at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots as Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) defends during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) an dSouth Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) team up to bring down a rebound as Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) tries for possession during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) shoots over Mississippi State's Dominique Dillingham (00) during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) an dSouth Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) team up to bring down a rebound as Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) tries for possession during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots as Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) defends during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) runs after a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots over Mississippi State's Breanna Richardson (3) during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and \sc10 comforts South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) after the Gamecocks won the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Coach Dawn Staley applauds her team during the first half of the NCAA National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
