Gamecocks championship reactions: From Darius Rucker to the HBC and a former president

The South Carolina women’s basketball team’s historic win over Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament championship game generated all sorts of reactions and excellent tweets on social media. A roundup.
@GamecockWBB makes the @CountryMusic award show @dariusrucker is awesome pic.twitter.com/8Kl97C2OW3— Beverly Smith (@scsbcoach_bev) April 3, 2017
#ForEverToThee #NationalChampions @GamecockWBB - Let's raise the flag on the Dome tonight! pic.twitter.com/mNoBn4u27v— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 3, 2017
The Year of the Gamecock continues— Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) April 3, 2017
Congrats @GamecockWBB #nationalchamps
Congratulations to my friend @DawnStaley and the great @GamecockWBB on a terrific win!— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 3, 2017
Congrats @dawnstaley! #THEBEST#SpursUp!— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) April 3, 2017
How Bout Them Gamecocks! Congrats @GamecockWBB! #THEBEST!— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) April 3, 2017
Congrats Coach Staley @dawnstaley! https://t.co/3z3ETeEuKx— Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) April 3, 2017
#NationalChampionship has me feeling... #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/hUE4wvP1bA— NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) April 2, 2017
Yeeeeessssss!!!! @dawnstaley and @GamecockWBB yes yes yes yes yes yes!!!!!!!!— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 3, 2017
Watching @SamHuntMusic andtrying not to scream causeb @GamecockWBB just won the NationalChampionship wish I wasthere So bad!yes @dawnstaley— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 3, 2017
Three schools. Three titles. One state.— ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2017
The current national champs in football, women's hoops and baseball all hail from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/U27jEVEEh0
Does this mean there will be a @dawnstaley drive somewhere near the Coliseum? I surely hope so! #nationalchampions #forevertothee— George Rogers (@georgerogers38) April 3, 2017
Congratulations ladies!!! You deserve it! @GamecockWBB @dawnstaley #forevertothee #nationalchampionship— George Rogers (@georgerogers38) April 3, 2017
This is the day you've dreamed of forever @KaelaD3! So proud of you! pic.twitter.com/0euRW1OxKR— Kendra Davis (@IAmKendraDavis) April 2, 2017
Natl football champs (Clemson), World Series Champs (Coastal), and now National Basketball Champs!!!! Congrats Dawn! #SCProud #USC pic.twitter.com/YMrA8NBW8H— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 3, 2017
CHAMPIONS! @gamecockwbb— Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) April 3, 2017
Amazing season women! pic.twitter.com/Tl4EmpPoyi
Got to be intense to win! Go @GamecockWBB. #wfinalfour #forevertothee pic.twitter.com/bcn0EYMEr6— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2017
Great Coaches + Great Players + Great Fans = National Championship!— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 3, 2017
Put up the banner! Go @GamecockWBB ! #forevertothee
Incredible sports year for Palmetto State.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 3, 2017
National titles in football, baseball, basketball...& #1 golfer in the world.
Magical time.
National Champs! @GamecockWBB!! #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/KbaYohUbIs— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 3, 2017
Its Parade time!!! @marchmadness National Champions @GamecockWBB @dawnstaley @_ajawilson22 !!!! Yesssssssss!! #GoCocks ! @ColumbiaSC— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) April 3, 2017
I'm SO proud of my Alma Mater, The University of South Carolina, the only school with both its men's & women's... https://t.co/Y5Tx0L5j24— Leeza Gibbons (@LeezaGibbons) April 1, 2017
April 3, 2017
gamecock nation stand up!!!!!!!! we lit— Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) April 3, 2017
I've seen firsthand up close for 5 years the pursuit of a championship by @dawnstaley & @GamecockWBB tonite I'm crying again. Love u guys— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) April 3, 2017
Hello pic.twitter.com/uHoBE90rCk— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) April 3, 2017
The #Gamecocks just won the #NationalChampionship!!!!!!!!! #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/JdevkYpHAG— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 3, 2017
How about those Gamecocks!! Congrats @GamecockWBB well deserved!!— Sidney Rice (@sidneyrice) April 3, 2017
Is this the New Year's Eve crystal ball? No. The WBB National Championship crystal ball. Even better! pic.twitter.com/dh95BOH7Ti— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) April 3, 2017
#TheCFD CONGRATS @GamecockWBB gamecockwbb South Carolina Women's Basketball #1 #NCAA #CHAMPS #ForeverToThee #ForeverChampions #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/BntI51fDQG— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) April 3, 2017
Congratulations to @dawnstaley & the @GamecockWBB team on their first NCAA Women's national championship! Phenomenal play & well deserved.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 3, 2017
I'm so proud of Coach Dawn Staley! From a great player to a championship coach. Amazing year!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 3, 2017
I swear Aja is the female Tim Duncan!!— sindarius thornwell (@Sin_City_803) April 3, 2017
Bag Secured https://t.co/SUI1azX3qC— sindarius thornwell (@Sin_City_803) April 3, 2017
Congratulations @dawnstaley @GamecockWBB We are National Champs!!! South Cakkkk we just getting started— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 3, 2017
National Champs!! @GamecockWBB #Gamecocks #UofSC— Michael Roth (@mtRoth29) April 3, 2017
This feeling...man this feeling is UNBELIEVABLE give it all to God! Thank you gamecock nation for sticking with us.— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 3, 2017
What. A. Season. @ Dallas, Texas https://t.co/yqEFXDJIEw— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 3, 2017
Finally home!! Soooo happy for @dawnstaley @GamecockWBB for bringging it home!! The journey, no one would understand until u lived it.— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
