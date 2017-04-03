Tiffany Mitchell pours her heart out: ‘The sacrifices were unbelievable’

The South Carolina women’s basketball team’s national championship elicited an outpouring of reaction from many of the players who helped build the Gamecocks to national prominence, including USC great Tiffany Mitchell.
The two-time SEC Player of the Year finished her college career with a school record for starts (139) and was part of a group of seniors who won 121 games in four years. Mitchell scored 1,885 career points and helped USC reach the Final Four in 2015.
She is now a member of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and is playing in Russia during the offseason. Mitchell had this to say about the Gamecocks’ championship.
Finally home!! Soooo happy for @dawnstaley @GamecockWBB for bringging it home!! The journey, no one would understand until u lived it.— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
The sacrifices that were made to get this program to this point were unbelieveable . But i know all the players, past , present , future..— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
They know its all worth it at the end of the day!!! Im an incredibly happy for this team, and happy to be apart of this foundation.— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
The bar is set ladies. You either gonna get with it or get ran over!!! Either way, that Gamecock mentality, that Dawn Staley mentality..— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
Its instilled in all of her players!! They did the damn thing tonight!!!! And they should cherish every last bit of this moment!— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
Love you guys !!! @GamecockWBB @dawnstaley for changging my life !! And Changging womens basketball as a whole !! #forevertoothee— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
And to one of my bestfriends,more like a sister @_ajawilson22 !!!she lead this team start to finish!!deserves this moment more than anything— Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) April 3, 2017
