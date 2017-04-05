Breaking down bonuses for Frank Martin, Dawn Staley

Frank Martin and Dawn Staley each collected sizable bonuses because of their Final Four runs.
FRANK MARTIN
▪ NCAA tournament berth: $50,000 increase added to outside compensation, making it $2 million for 2017-18 instead of the contracted $1.95 million.
▪ 12 or more SEC wins: $15,000
▪ Final Four: $200,000
▪ Top 25 in final poll: $15,000
Martin may also receive bonuses tied into ticket sales and Academic Progress Rate
TOTAL BONUSES: $280,000
DAWN STALEY
▪ 11 or more SEC wins: $15,000
▪ SEC regular-season championship and SEC tournament championship: $100,000
▪ National championship: $400,000
▪ Top 25 in final poll: $15,000
Staley may also receive bonuses tied into school academic performance and Academic Progress Rate
TOTAL BONUSES: $530,000
