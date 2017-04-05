USC Women's Basketball

April 5, 2017 8:59 AM

Breaking down bonuses for Frank Martin, Dawn Staley

By David Cloninger

Frank Martin and Dawn Staley each collected sizable bonuses because of their Final Four runs.

FRANK MARTIN

▪  NCAA tournament berth: $50,000 increase added to outside compensation, making it $2 million for 2017-18 instead of the contracted $1.95 million.

▪  12 or more SEC wins: $15,000

▪  Final Four: $200,000

▪  Top 25 in final poll: $15,000

Martin may also receive bonuses tied into ticket sales and Academic Progress Rate

TOTAL BONUSES: $280,000

DAWN STALEY

▪  11 or more SEC wins: $15,000

▪  SEC regular-season championship and SEC tournament championship: $100,000

▪  National championship: $400,000

▪  Top 25 in final poll: $15,000

Staley may also receive bonuses tied into school academic performance and Academic Progress Rate

TOTAL BONUSES: $530,000

