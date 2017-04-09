USC Women's Basketball

April 9, 2017 4:46 PM

Fans celebrate Gamecocks’ national championship

By Dwayne McLemore

Thousands turned out Sunday on Main Street in Columbia to celebrate the national champion South Carolina women’s basketball team.

More than 30 floats and cars, including the championship team and former players who helped create the foundation for the program, were part of the event.

Sunday’s speakers included head coach Dawn Staley, junior forward A’ja Wilson, USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner, USC President Harris Pastides and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that a road near Colonial Life Arena will be renamed Dawn Staley Way.

Staley was still wearing the “net-lace” from the Gamecocks’ championship win over Mississippi State. She thanked the fans for their role in helping build the program.

“Figuratively I want to give each you a piece of this net-lace,” she told the crowd. “Take a piece of our net and reflect on what we were able to accomplish.”

Gamecock Jesus celebrates national championship

Gamecock Jesus celebrates the USC women's basketball championship win at the S.C. State House.

