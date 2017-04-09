Fans celebrate Gamecocks’ national championship

Thousands turned out Sunday on Main Street in Columbia to celebrate the national champion South Carolina women’s basketball team.
More than 30 floats and cars, including the championship team and former players who helped create the foundation for the program, were part of the event.
Sunday’s speakers included head coach Dawn Staley, junior forward A’ja Wilson, USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner, USC President Harris Pastides and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that a road near Colonial Life Arena will be renamed Dawn Staley Way.
Staley was still wearing the “net-lace” from the Gamecocks’ championship win over Mississippi State. She thanked the fans for their role in helping build the program.
“Figuratively I want to give each you a piece of this net-lace,” she told the crowd. “Take a piece of our net and reflect on what we were able to accomplish.”
"This is just the beginning," @dawnstaley says. "To God be the glory." @gogamecocks #thestate— Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) April 9, 2017
Coach @dawnstaley references #Emanuelshooting and Confederate flag, thanking @nikkihaley "for allowing us to play" in Final Four last year.— Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) April 9, 2017
"Nine years ago, we probably averaged 500 fans (per game)," @dawnstaley says, thanking the fans. @gogamecocks #thestate— Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) April 9, 2017
Coach @dawnstaley will now have a street named after her, Dawn Staley Way, near @CLAmktg @gogamecocks #thestate pic.twitter.com/FZN3GVBxnQ— Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) April 9, 2017
#Sandstorm welcomes @GamecockWBB to the State House @gogamecocks pic.twitter.com/hzepyKS2EV— Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) April 9, 2017
Comments