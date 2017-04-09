She said yes! Man proposes at Gamecock National championship parade
In the middle of a large crowd in front of the Statehouse after the woman's basketball team parade down main street with their national championship trophy, I'm in proposed to his girlfriend, and she said yes. The couple are university of South Carolina alumni.
mwalsh@thestate.com
