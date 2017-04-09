Photos: South Carolina basketball celebrates national title

USC women basketball players celebrate in Sunday’s parade in Columbia.
University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley looks at the sign for a street that was named in her honor and presented to her by Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin, during a celebration and parade in downtown Columbia in honor of the National Championship University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Team. 4/9/17
Coach Dawn Staley looks out at thousands of fans who showed up during a celebration and parade in downtown Columbia in honor of the National Championship University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Team, and thanks them for their support and symbolically gives them a piece of the net from he championship game. 4/9/17
Members of The University of South Carolina National Championship Women's Basketball Team make their way through Columbia's Main street. during a celebration and parade in downtown Columbia in honor of4/9/17
Members of The University of South Carolina National Championship Women's Basketball Team make their way through Columbia's Main street. during a celebration and parade in downtown Columbia in honor of4/9/17
A celebration parade was held for players and fans of the USC Women Gamecocks basketball team in celebration their National Championship win.
Gamecocks fans reach out to high five Alaina Coates as she rides in a convertible during the parade held in honor of the Gamecocks Women's Basketball team's National Championship win.
Gamecocks fans reach out to high five Alaina Coates as she rides in a convertible during the parade held in honor of the Gamecocks Women's Basketball team's National Championship win.
USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley and players celebrate on top of their tour bus during the celebration parade held in honor of their National Championship win.
USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley and players celebrate on top of their tour bus during the celebration parade held in honor of their National Championship win.
Gamecocks' fans show their support for the Women's basketball team during the National Championship win celebratory parade.
Gamecocks' fans show their support for the Women's basketball team during the National Championship win celebratory parade.
Gamecocks' fans show their support for the Women's basketball team during the National Championship win celebratory parade.
A fan shakes the hand of USC president Harris Pastides during the Gamecocks celebration parade.
Gamecock fan Ann Pringle waves a towel in the air during the Women Gamecocks' celebratory parade.
Dwayne Schumpert sports a custom made Gamecocks hat during the celebratory parade held in honor for the Women Gamecocks' National Championship win.
