Three Gamecocks expected to 1st-round picks in WNBA Draft

The state can’t get enough of its newly crowned national champs, and the country wants just as much.

Former South Carolina stars Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray are expected to hear their names called early during Thursday’s WNBA Draft. The three are attending the event and if mock projections mean anything, they’ll all be off the board well before the first round is over.

After winning the national championship in Dallas, all three could be headed back to Texas. Either the Dallas Wings or San Antonio Stars hold four of the top five picks.

Coates will be a player everybody wants because the 6-foot-4 center is able to dominate the post and extend possessions with rebounds. While the ankle injury that cost her the NCAA tournament is still healing, it shouldn’t affect her draft status.

Former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo thought Coates could go as the No. 1 overall pick earlier in the year because San Antonio needs a big. But Washington star Kelsey Plum, the National Player of the Year who set the NCAA’s career scoring record, has done too much to slip out of that spot.

“If you were looking just at San Antonio’s needs, you would say Alaina Coates fills their need immediately, she’ll be the No. 1 pick. But I think right now Kelsey Plum just has too much value for her not to go No. 1,” Lobo said. “Again, whether San Antonio keeps her or trades her, I think her value is so high that I would be surprised if anyone other than Plum went No. 1, and that’s not related to Alaina’s injury, that’s just more related to Kelsey and the season and career that she’s had.”

Mock drafts have Coates going fourth, fourth and fifth. Lobo thought the injury won’t affect her having a terrific rookie season.

“She already has a pro size, she has a pro body,” Lobo said. “She has a pro skill set when she gets the ball on the block. She’ll be a player who can really help a team this year and will get a lot of minutes, assuming she’s healthy.”

It was a little surprising that Davis and Gray turned in their final years of eligibility to go pro, but each has been in college for four years and, as A’ja Wilson said, they’re leaving on top. The two elite scoring guards also are projected to be first-rounders.

“When you look at their size, their skill, their versatility, their athleticism, their strength, I mean, these are two players that can impact the game just from about anywhere on the floor,” analyst LaChina Robinson said.

Gray is projected third, second and second in mocks; Davis seventh, third and 12th. Gray can take over a game when she needs to – she had an amazing championship game, after Davis had had four outstanding tournament games before Dallas – and can play any spot on the floor.

“Allisha Gray’s versatility, her ability to rebound the ball, she can shoot the 3, she can handle. She’s a good decision-maker,” Robinson said. “She’s also gotten into better shape physically, which allows her to play in different places on the floor.”

Davis was marvelous during the end-of-season stretch, and although she didn’t have outstanding games in Dallas, coaches love how she can seemingly flip a switch and fill the bucket. From scoring 37 points in her USC debut to shouldering a scoring load when the Gamecocks seemed about to slip away at the end of the year, the Gamecocks don’t win the title without her.

“Kaela Davis is a pro. She’s 6-foot-2, she’s explosive, she can get to the rim when she wants. She can shoot it,” Robinson said. “She comes from basketball pedigree, obviously, with her dad having played in the NBA. She plays for a demanding coach like Dawn Staley so she understands the rigors and all that goes with it.”

The three will be the highest single-draft total in program history. It will also be the third straight year a Gamecock has been drafted, after Aleighsa Welch and Tiffany Mitchell were picked in 2015 and 2016.

WNBA Draft When: Thursday, 7 p.m. Where: New York TV: ESPN 2 (1st round); ESPNU (2nd and 3rd rounds) First Round Draft order: 1. San Antonio; 2. Chicago; 3. Dallas; 4. Dallas; 5. San Antonio; 6. Washington; 7. Atlanta; 8. Connecticut; 9. Chicago; 10. Dallas; 11. L.A.; 12. Minnesota