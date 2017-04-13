USC Women's Basketball

April 13, 2017 7:20 PM

Alaina Coates taken second in WNBA Draft

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina women’s basketball center Alaina Coates was taken second win the WNBA draft by Chicago.

The 6-foot-4 Dutch Fork High School product got an honorable mention All-American nod from the Associated Press as a senior. That’s despite an ankle injury that cost her almost all of the Gamecocks’ SEC tournament and national championship run.

She earned All-SEC honors all four years of her career. As a senior, she averaged 12.9 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. For her career, she averaged 12.1 points and 9.25 rebounds, playing on four teams that earned No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeds and advanced to at least the Sweet 16.

