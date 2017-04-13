Alaina Coates taken second in WNBA Draft

1:23 911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017 Pause

3:01 Retired Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche talks about his heart transplant

6:37 Chad Holbrook recaps blowout loss to UNC

1:44 Transforming historic downtown storefronts into boutique Hotel Trundle

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:05 High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

2:48 Frank Martin's sense of court-side style according to fashion experts

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech