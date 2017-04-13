The WNBA Draft through Dawn Staley’s eyes

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley isn’t afraid to show he personality on social media.
So you can bet she was having fun as three of her players, Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis, Allisha Gray, were taken in the first round of the WNBA Draft on Thursday night.
IT'S @WNBA DRAFT DAY!!! Wishing my national champion @GamecockWBB @Aye_itslaylay @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 the best. WBB's future is bright!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Wishful thinking but absolutely not. Have 2 former players @IndianaFever so I feel you!! #tradeup https://t.co/eOoEoTLGrb— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Here's to my beautiful @GamecockWBB @Aye_itslaylay @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 on the day their dream comes to light. Life is great. #gamecocks pic.twitter.com/czIukMH3Nx— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
My big girl @GamecockWBB own @Aye_itslaylay looking beautiful as ever on her @WNBA dream day. #draftday pic.twitter.com/h2BwddIciX— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
where will @Aye_itslaylay @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 end up on the @WNBA board?!! #draftday pic.twitter.com/HUsX85yuID— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
I was tempted but it's @Aye_itslaylay @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 day. https://t.co/aOrNrALlsa— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Jerseys are ready!! Which one will @Aye_itslaylay @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 hold up tonite on this @WNBA draft day? pic.twitter.com/mkF40J3Mff— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
look at my @GamecockWBB @WNBA BAES!!! @Aye_itslaylay @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 JUST BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/bYWBEGnqas— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
With the boss lady of the @WNBA @WNBAPrez Lisa Borders before the big announcements!! #WDraft17 pic.twitter.com/r3qJHdkkTO— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Head coach of the National Champs, @dawnstaley shows off the @Kelseyplum10 card. #WDraft17 pic.twitter.com/9z23YSvhQf— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2017
Reading the card for the first pick in the @WNBA draft.....didn't want to have a Steve Harvey moment and call out a @GamecockWBB— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Congrats @GamecockWBB own @Aye_itslaylay on being the 2nd pick of the @WNBA draft!! #dreamscometrue pic.twitter.com/3yxW08Vchz— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Congrats to @GamecockWBB own @Graytness_10 on being selected with the 4th in the @WNBA draft. #dreamsandgamecocksfacts pic.twitter.com/AMPbVMSvOc— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
Congrats to @GamecockWBB own @KaelaD3 on being the selected with the 10th pick of the @WNBA draft. #dreamandgamecocksfact— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
