Will NCAA finally put women’s regional in SEC country?

The possibility of an NCAA men’s regional in Columbia won’t be the only basketball decision announced on Tuesday.
Sites for women’s regionals from 2019-22 will also be announced, giving Dawn Staley’s national champions a glimpse of where they could be heading in their next few tournaments. The NCAA has a lot to answer after placing regionals in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Stockton, Calif., the last two years, each of which was devoid of fans of teams in those regionals.
The Gamecocks, who played in each, weren’t happy with being sent far from their home after advancing to their first Final Four from Greensboro, N.C., in 2015. Yet the NCAA can’t change its ways to suit one team, which is understandable.
What it can change is placing a women’s regional in a place where fans will go. While organizers in Sioux Falls and Stockton did a terrific job, nobody could overlook the largest question – why here?
The women’s tournament depends on attendance. It needs to have a regional following – which is why there’s always a regional in the Northeast for Connecticut fans – and last year’s regions were not good for the turnstiles.
Across the four regions – Stockton, Bridgeport, Conn., Oklahoma City and Lexington, Ky. – the arenas averaged 4,719 fans over two games. Those numbers were boosted by sold-out gyms to watch UConn in Bridgeport.
Even with that, it was down 27 percent from 2016 and almost 50 percent from 2014, when regionals were still played on-campus.
It’s about the teams in it, and when three East Coast teams went to Stockton, nobody came to watch. When Kentucky didn’t make it out of the second round, that dropped the Lexington numbers. Even Oklahoma City barely cleared 3,000 fans for its regional championship, which featured Baylor and Mississippi State.
Regions for 2018 have already been set – Lexington for a third straight year, joined by Albany, N.Y., Kansas City, Mo. and Spokane, Wash. When the 2019-22 announcements come out Tuesday, it will be the same format – on-campus for the first two rounds, regional sites for the next two, Final Four.
But where will the regionals be, outside of the standard Northeast/UConn stronghold? Will the committee try to place one further in the South, to take advantage of the Gamecocks and other SEC/ACC powers? Is it locked into Northeast-South-Midwest-West, although the furthest South the tournament has gone since 2016 has been Lexington?
Coaches don’t want to go back to on-campus regional sites, since it creates an unfair advantage. The NCAA takes that into account, but also plays its men’s Final Four in a football stadium, where 70,000 can attend but only half that can actually see what’s happening on the court, so where is the line drawn?
USC grumbled about being sent to Sioux Falls last year and Stockton this year, although it was the same scenario each time – Notre Dame, by the NCAA’s logic, was a drive to a regional and the Gamecocks were not, although USC fans routinely drive the 6.5 hours or so to Lexington. Sioux Falls, at least, hosted because it can pack fans of the game into the arena, and estimated 10,000 fans came to the two-day event.
Still, the four teams in that regional were Tennessee, USC, Ohio State and Syracuse. Put it in a Southern town and Lady Vols and Gamecock fans could fill it by themselves.
The NCAA can’t predict how good teams will be two years from now, much less in 2022, and place regionals accordingly. It has to use its best guess, and find smaller arenas willing to host.
It could probably find arenas more suitable than places where “thundersnow” is likely to hit (Sioux Falls) and one of the most bankrupt cities in the country (Stockton).
Tuesday will tell.
WHERE TO?
The NCAA women’s tournament has bounced from format to format in deciding its locations, going from pre-determined to merit-based first and second rounds, to on-campus and then neutral regional sites before the Final Four. With the 2019-22 regionals set to be announced on Tuesday, looking at the last five years of regional sites and what teams went there (2018 regionals are Lexington, Ky.; Albany, N.Y.; Kansas City, Mo.; Spokane, Wash.):
2017
Lexington, Ky. (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford)
Bridgeport, Conn. (Connecticut, Maryland, UCLA, Oregon)
Oklahoma City (Baylor, Mississippi State, Louisville, Washington)
Stockton, Calif. (South Carolina, Oregon State, Quinnipiac, Florida State)
2016
Lexington, Ky. (Notre Dame, Stanford, Kentucky, Washington)
Bridgeport, Conn. (Connecticut, Mississippi State, UCLA, Texas)
Dallas (Baylor, Florida State, DePaul, Oregon State)
Sioux Falls, S.D. (South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Ohio State)
2015
Greensboro, N.C. (South Carolina, North Carolina, Arizona State, Florida State)
Albany, N.Y. (Connecticut, Texas, Louisville, Dayton)
Oklahoma City (Notre Dame, Stanford, Iowa, Baylor)
Spokane, Wash. (Maryland, Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee)
2014
Louisville, Ky. (Tennessee, Maryland, Louisville, LSU)
Notre Dame, Ind. (Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Baylor)
Lincoln, Neb. (Connecticut, BYU, Texas A&M, DePaul)
Stanford, Calif. (South Carolina, North Carolina, Stanford, Penn State)
2013
Norfolk, Va. (Notre Dame, Kansas, Nebraska, Duke)
Bridgeport, Conn. (Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky)
Oklahoma City (Baylor, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee)
Spokane, Wash. (Stanford, Georgia, LSU, California)
