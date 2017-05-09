Not slowing down for Staley in quest to keep Gamecocks on top

Dawn Staley was late, but the Gamecock Club members that packed Coker College’s gymnasium understood.
Recruiting, you know.
“We haven’t signed anybody yet, but certainly we’ve got a lot of interest,” South Carolina’s national champion coach said Tuesday. “Transfers, the future as well, so we’re in a lot of doors that we’re probably in a little earlier than normal.”
Staley finished a recruiting visit in Columbia in the late evening, then jumped a plane for Darlington. She rode 20 minutes with Gamecock great Shannon Johnson – now the coach at Coker – and popped into the arena, net-lace around her neck.
It’s tiring, traveling on the Gamecock Club circuit, mixing in recruiting and her upcoming duties with Team USA. Yet Staley was energetic, the thrill of winning her first national title as electric as it was when the horn sounded in Dallas.
“It has been hectic, but it’s great. It’s a great exhaustion,” Staley said. “I wish we could have a spring like we’re having every spring. It’s great to share in this championship moment with as many people as possible.”
What’s on tap for next year? The Gamecocks unexpectedly lost guards Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray to the WNBA, leaving a large hole in the lineup. All is not lost, USC returns one of the best players in the country (All-American forward A’ja Wilson) and a whole lot of help around her (guards Tyasha Harris and Bianca Cuevas-Moore, and former Kentucky star forward Alexis Jennings).
Still, USC needs some help, and is beating every bush it can find for it. The Gamecocks have a lot of interest, but have to find the exact fit – players that will be content in playing alongside Wilson and the returnees, not trying to take over.
USC can give up to three scholarships for next season. Those can be used on graduate transfers or junior-college players who can immediately suit up; another freshman; or a transfer that would have to sit out next year but still use a scholarship. All options are open.
“We’re looking at both. Looking to get somebody to come in and play right away, as well as the future,” Staley said. “Someone that we feel like can be a great asset to our program, especially with the great class we’re going to lose in A’ja Wilson and Bianca Cuevas-Moore.”
Staley said her end-of-season meetings went well and all players that were expected to be back should be back next season. She has a four-woman class signed that will report throughout the summer.
But it can always be more. Staley has some wiggle room – the Class of 2018 is overflowing with talent, and quite a few of the top recruits are already considering USC (including Destanni Henderson, the country’s No. 9 overall prospect, who has already pledged to the Gamecocks). Staley can add a player (or two or three) this year, or perhaps save a scholarship to use next year, when a class that could rival the one that brought Wilson to USC comes around.
“It’s a great class,” Staley said. “Hopefully we can continue to get some more commitments from players that feel all of their dreams can come true at the University of South Carolina.”
USC women’s basketball 2017-18 roster
- Bianca Cuevas-Moore, Sr.
- A’ja Wilson, Sr.
- Doniyah Cliney, RJr.
- Alexis Jennings, Jr.
- Araion Bradshaw, So.
- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, So.
- Tyasha Harris, So.
- Victoria Patrick, So.
- Lele Grissett, Fr.
- Haley Troup, Fr.
- LaDazhia Williams, Fr.
- Bianca Jackson, Fr.
