Kevin Durant shouts out former Gamecock

You can see a few similarities in their games.
Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant and former South Carolina star Kaela Davis are both tall wings, each with guard skills, smooth jumpers and a propensity to take over with scoring flurries.
Now they’re both under the Nike umbrella, and the Golden State Warriors star wished her luck this year.
Please welcome my little sis Kaela Davis to the Nike family!!! Best of luck this season @KaelaD3 I will be watching you...— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 9, 2017
Davis, the daughter of former NBA player Antonio Davis, played a crucial role in South Carolina’s run to a national title. The former top-2 recruit played only one year in Columbia and was an All-ACC player at Georgia Tech before transferring.
Davis was taken No. 10 overall in the WNBA Draft and will open her season with the Dallas Wings on Sunday, May 14. She’s been the team’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game in the preseason.
