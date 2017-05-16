Dawn Staley, Nikki Haley reconnect in NYC

By the time South Carolina’s women’s basketball team was celebrating the first national title in program history on the steps of the statehouse in early April, former governor Nikki Haley was well into her work as U.N. ambassador.
So it only makes sense Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was overdue for a reunion with the former governor.
Staley is in New York City to receive the Winged Foot Award, which goes to the coach of the NCAA basketball championships. She and Haley both tweeted photos late Monday night.
When the Ambassador to UN couldn't attend the natl chip game- take the chip to NY. @nikkihaley & fam thank u for SC hospitality. #theviews pic.twitter.com/I3F5l0xL0U— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 16, 2017
When a friend, who happens to be a Natl Champ coach, comes to visit with her awesome coaching team... @dawnstaley #Rockstar #OlympicCoach pic.twitter.com/r8yqbQboZ8— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) May 16, 2017
@dawnstaley You are awesome and continue to make our country proud! #NatlChamps #OlympicCoach #Rockstar— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) May 16, 2017
