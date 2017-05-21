Gamecocks’ Tyasha Harris earns spot on USA Basketball World Cup team

South Carolina sophomore guard Tyasha Harris is part of the 12-player team that will represent the United States in the 2017 FIBA Under 19 World Cup for Women, USA Basketball announced Sunday.
It is Harris’ second selection by USA Basketball following her role in the 2016 FIBA Under 18 Americas Championship gold-medal team and is the fourth-straight season a current or future Gamecock will wear a USA Basketball uniform in international competition.
Harris, from Noblesville, Ind., as a freshman started 27 of USC’s 37 games en route to the program’s first national championship. Her team-high 117 assists were the third-most ever by a Gamecock freshman and included 60 in SEC games, the fourth-most in league play in program history. She added 5.6 points per game and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors.
Harris made the cut from the 33-player trials that concluded Sunday. She is now part of the team that will train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., before traveling to the World Cup event in Cividale del Friuli and Udine, Italy, July 22-30.
The 2017 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team is led by Suzie McConnell-Serio (Pittsburgh) as the USA head coach and Kamie Ethridge (Northern Colorado) and Charlotte Smith (Elon) as assistant coaches.
USA Basketball FIBA U19 World Cup Team
▪ Bella Alarie, G/F, Bethesda, Md., Princeton
▪ Jeannie Boehm, F, Winnetka, Ill., Harvard
▪ Chennedy Carter, G, Mansfield, Texas, Timberview HS
▪ Crystal Dangerfield, G, Murfreesboro, Tenn., UConn
▪ Tyasha Harris, G, Noblesville, Ind., South Carolina
▪ Ruthy Hebard, F/C, Fairbanks, Alaska, Oregon
▪ Joyner Holmes, F, Cedar Hill, Texas, Texas
▪ Kayla Overbeck, G, Newbury Park, Calif., Vanderbilt
▪ Reili Richardson, G, Brea, Calif., Arizona State
▪ Alecia Sutton, G, Austin, Texas, Texas
▪ Megan Walker, G, Chesterfield, Va., Monacan HS
▪ Christyn Williams, G/F, Little Rock, Ark., Central Arkansas Christian School
