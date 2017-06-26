Staley updates Alaina Coates’ professional career

2:40 'There's no place like home,' Assistant Coach Jolette Law says about returning to South Carolina to join the Gamecocks Pause

0:38 Title IX needs to keep moving forward in all areas

1:49 Half the Gamecock roster is new this season

0:39 Staley welcomes Tennessee's Jolette Law

1:48 Trip to Japan helps Gamecocks grow

5:18 Dawn Staley talks Japan trip

13:21 Dawn Staley details her summer, upcoming plans

1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win

2:04 A'ja Wilson reflects on next season with the Gamecocks