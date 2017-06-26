Staley updates Alaina Coates’ professional career

A familiar face was at Dawn Staley’s basketball camp on Monday.
Alaina Coates, the WNBA’s No. 2 draft pick, was helping out as she continues her rehabilitation from the ankle injury that cost her South Carolina’s postseason. Coates’ professional career is on hold, which probably means she won’t play in the current WNBA season, but it shouldn’t be long before she’s back on the court.
Staley said Coates is probably out for this season, which matches what Chicago Sky coach Amber Stock told The State in May. The Sky knew all along the injury may be severe enough that Coates would miss the entire year, but were clearly comfortable going forward, gambling that one year would pay off in a long career.
Staley said Coates is planning to play overseas in the fall.
The 6-foot-4 center still carried a sizable strawberry on her right ankle as she limped through the basketball offices, but the limp is actually a good thing, Staley said. Coates no longer needs a boot or crutch to get around.
Leaving for Japan
South Carolina is leaving Tuesday for its eight-day trip to Japan, where it will tour Tokyo while playing three exhibition games against the Japan women’s national team.
Nearly the entire roster is available and participated in nine full practices over the past three weeks (the team was allowed 10, but Staley canceled Monday morning’s workout).
Penn State graduate transfer Lindsey Spann is still fighting the leg injury that kept her out of last year’s postseason and probably will not play.
USC will play on June 30, July 2 and July 4 at times to be determined. None of the games will be televised.
Since none of the games are open to the public, they’re more like closed scrimmages. All games will be played at the 2020 Olympic arena.
